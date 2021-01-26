COVID-19 vaccine should be available to all who want it by spring, Biden says

Anyone who wants to get a COVID-19 vaccine should be able to get one by spring, President Joe Biden told The Hill Jan. 25.

"It’s going to be a logistical challenge that exceeds anything we’ve ever tried in this country, but I think we can do that," he told reporters.

President Biden said the U.S. should soon be vaccinating 1.5 million people per day. The country averaged about 1.16 million doses per day last week, according to The Hill.

Paul Offit, MD, director of the vaccine education center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told The Hill the U.S. needs about 250 million people to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

"For a two-dose vaccine, that's 500 million doses, so when you talk about giving a million doses a day, we're probably better off with about 3 million doses a day if we can get there," he told the publication. "A million doses a day is not enough to get there quickly."

