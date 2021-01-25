CVS says it's completed first-round COVID-19 shots for skilled nursing facilities

CVS has finished giving first-round shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all skilled nursing facilities participating in its federal program, the retail pharmacy giant said Jan. 25.

The company said it hasn't finished giving first doses to assisted living and other long-term care facilities yet because some states didn't begin the program until well into January.

Second doses of the vaccines are supposed to be completed in all skilled nursing facilities within the next four weeks, CVS said.

"We've administered nearly 2 million shots to one of our most vulnerable populations through on-site and, in many cases, room-to-room visits. Our dedicated healthcare professionals are reaching long-term care residents and staff as soon as possible based on activation dates selected by the states, while navigating the challenges of a complex rollout," said Karen Lynch, executive vice president of CVS Health.

First doses in assisted living and other long-term care facilities are expected to be done by mid-February.

CVS said that when vaccine eligibility is open to the general public, it will be able to administer 20 million to 25 million vaccines per month.

Walgreens said Jan. 22 that it has administered more than 1 million vaccine doses to long-term care facilities and that it is on track to finish giving first doses by Jan. 25.

