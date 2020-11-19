99% of long-term care facilities have signed up for free COVID-19 vaccines from CVS, Walgreens

HHS Secretary Alex Azar said Nov. 18 that the department is seeing "tremendous uptake" of a program between HHS, CVS and Walgreens to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to long-term care facilities, with 99% of facilities signed up for the program, CNBC reported.

In 20 states, all long-term care facilities are enrolled in the program to give free COVID-19 vaccines to seniors, Mr. Azar said.

"Using pharmacy networks allows us to expand access beyond just standalone brick-and-mortar pharmacies, because pharmacists, pharmacy interns, and pharmacy technicians also provide vaccinations in places like grocery stores," Mr. Azar said during a news conference, according to CNBC. "The ultimate goal here is to make getting a COVID-19 vaccine as convenient as getting a flu shot."

There are about 15,000 long-term care facilities and 35,000 assisted living facilities in the U.S., according to the CDC.

The program is optional. Facilities can opt in through the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network.



Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Walgreens retools loyalty program to offer more pharmacy services, perks

Bill to close orphan drug loophole clears House

AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine has strong immune response in older adults

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.