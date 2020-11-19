AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine has strong immune response in older adults

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine candidate produces a strong immune response in older adults at high risk of severe illness if they contract the virus, according to phase 2 trial results published Nov. 18 in The Lancet.

The phase 2 trial involved 560 healthy volunteers, and results show that the vaccine was able to prompt a response to COVID-19 within 14 days of the first dose. It produces a similar immune response among adults of all ages.

People over the age of 70 are at a high risk of developing severe illness if they contract COVID-19. The vaccine is now in phase 3 trials and is being tested to see if it can protect the elderly and people with underlying health conditions from COVID-19, The Hill reported.

Phase 3 trial results should be known by Christmas, AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford said.

Find the full study results here.

