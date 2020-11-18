Every state will have COVID-19 vaccine within 24 hours of FDA's OK, federal officials say

Federal health officials said Nov. 18 that every state will have doses of a COVID-19 vaccine within 24 hours after one receives authorization from the FDA, The Hill reported.

"Every jurisdiction will have access immediately upon the initial push of the vaccine," said Gen. Gustave Perna, COO of Operation Warp Speed, the government's initiative to expedite development of COVID-19 drugs and vaccines, according to The Hill.

After the initial round of distribution, the government will distribute more vaccines weekly as more doses become available. HHS Secretary Alex Azar said that if both vaccine candidates from Moderna and Pfizer receive authorization, the country should have 40 million doses available by the end of the year, enough to vaccinate 20 million people, The Hill reported.

Gen. Perna said the government will make sure distribution is equitable, but didn't specify how many doses each state will get initially. He also urged states to sign agreements to share patient data with the CDC so the government can track who is getting the vaccine, where they get it and which shot they get, according to The Hill.

