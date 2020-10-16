CVS, long-term care facilities to team up, distribute COVID-19 vaccine

CVS Health said Oct. 16 that it will partner with long-term care facilities to offer a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available.

"Our nation's elderly living in long-term care facilities are one of the most vulnerable populations. With early access to a vaccination, we can help keep them, and the staff caring for them, healthy and safe," said Troyen Brennan, MD, CVS chief medical officer.

CEO Larry Merlo said CVS Health will be able to administer about 4 million COVID-19 tests per month "to meet the nation's needs ahead of a vaccine approval."

CVS said it has already administered more than 9 million flu shots this year and plans to administer 20 million by the end of the year.

"We're confident the experience and expertise we've honed through our COVID-19 testing and flu vaccinations uniquely positions CVS Health to lead the way. Thanks to the tireless efforts of CVS Health employees, nearly 300,000 across all 50 states, we stand ready for what lies ahead," Mr. Merlo said.

The company didn't name its long-term care facility partners.

Read the full news release here.

