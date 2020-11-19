Walgreens retools loyalty program to offer more pharmacy services, perks

Walgreens reinvented its customer loyalty program and mobile app Nov. 19, offering customers more delivery options, faster pickups, increased rewards, and a new suite of health and wellness services.

Walgreens' health and wellness-focused loyalty program, previously called Walgreens Balance Rewards, became MyWalgreens. Its more than 100 million current members have until Jan. 31 to sign up for MyWalgreens to ensure their existing rewards roll over.

The redesigned app allows customers to make vaccination and medical appointments, participate in a 24/7 pharmacy chat, access personalized health and wellness guidance, and receive real-time flu alerts. They can also receive personalized health and wellness recommendations and local health forecasts on a daily basis.

MyWalgreens members can also earn cash rewards for achieving personal health goals, as well as navigate seamless pickup and delivery processes to receive prescriptions and wellness products.

"As America’s community pharmacy, Walgreens is delivering an unparalleled experience to help customers and patients manage their health and wellbeing during the most severe health crisis of our lifetimes," Walgreens President John Standley said in a news release. "As always, our more than 25,000 community pharmacists remain at the core of our offering. Our pharmacists and patient care teams do far more than just filling prescriptions — they provide trusted advice, personalized support and a vast range of services."

