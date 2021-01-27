Walgreens taps Starbucks exec as new CEO

Walgreens Boots Alliance on Jan. 26 appointed Rosalind Brewer as its new CEO, effective March 15.

Ms. Brewer will replace Stefano Pessina, who announced he was stepping down from the CEO role July 27. He will become the executive chairman of Walgreens Boot Alliance's board. The company has not said why Mr. Pessina decided to step down.

Current executive chairman James Skinner will step down from his role but remain on the board, and Ms. Brewer will also join the board.

Ms. Brewer has 35 years of experience in the retail industry and has held several corporate leadership positions. Most recently, she served as Starbucks' COO, group president and board member. Before that, she served as the president and CEO of Sam’s Club.

"I step into this role with great optimism for the future of WBA, a shared responsibility to serve our customers, patients and communities, and a commitment to drive long-term sustainable value for shareholders,” Ms. Brewer said in a news release.

