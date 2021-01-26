J&J says it's on track to supply US with 100M vaccine doses by end of June

Johnson & Johnson said Jan. 26 that it is on track to deliver 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. by the end of June if it's authorized by the FDA, The Hill reports.

The drugmaker said it expects results from its phase 3 trial by early next week. If authorized, the vaccine would only require one dose instead of the two doses that both Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines require, meaning the 100 million doses would go farther in vaccinating the U.S. population.

Moderna also said Jan. 26 that it's on track to deliver the U.S. 100 million doses by the end of March and 200 million by the end of June, according to The Hill. Pfizer has promised to deliver 170 million by the end of June.

If Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is authorized, the U.S. may have enough doses to vaccinate all of the roughly 250 million adults in the U.S. by the end of June, The Hill reports. But logistical challenges may slow the process of getting shots into people's arms.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Walmart expands COVID-19 vaccine program to 9 more states

HHS freezes Trump administration rule on insulin, epinephrine drug discounts

Pfizer says it will fulfill COVID-19 vaccine contract with US 2 months early

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.