US sees new record for overdose deaths in 12-month period

The U.S. saw a new record of overdose deaths in one year between May 2019 and May 2020, with 81,230 people dying from an overdose, according to The Washington Post.

Drug overdose deaths jumped by 18 percent between May 2019 and May 2020, with increases reported in 46 states, and only four states reporting a decline in overdose deaths, according to a CDC report.

Overdose deaths attributed to synthetic opioids increased 38 percent nationwide, while overdose deaths linked to cocaine use increased about 26 percent, according to the Post. Deaths linked to psychostimulants such as methamphetamine increased by 35 percent.

The rate of overdose deaths quickened as the pandemic started, and in response the CDC has advocated for expanded distribution and use of naloxone, a drug that can block overdose effects, and more prevention efforts and treatment for people struggling with drug use, the Post reported.

Read the full article here.

