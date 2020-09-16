Scripps Health panel to recommend COVID-19 vaccines

San Diego-based Scripps Health has created a COVID-19 vaccine committee to recommend vaccines to offer its patients, employees and physicians.

The committee will include Scripps' medical, pharmaceutical and vaccine experts and begins meeting this week. It will review and analyze leading COVID-19 vaccines from evidence-based perspectives, the health system said in a news release. Scripps cited a recent Gallup poll in which a little more than a third of respondents said they wouldn't get a free, FDA-approved vaccine when it becomes available.

"It’s our responsibility as a healthcare provider to be the voice of science and truth," said Chris Van Gorder, Scripps president and CEO. "There is a strong potential for public opinion to differ on which COVID-19 vaccine is best, with some people lacking faith in any of them. Our goal, through this committee, is to provide recommendations on a vaccine or vaccines based on an objective review of the available medical data and clinical information."

Anil Keswani, MD, Scripps corporate senior vice president and CMO, said that once vaccine options reach a stage of completion, the committee will advise Scripps' clinical and administrative leadership on which, if any, vaccine to use.

