Science will come 1st in race for coronavirus vaccine, 9 major drugmakers pledge

The CEOs of nine of the world's major drugmakers on Sept. 8 signed a pledge vowing their companies will uphold a commitment to the scientific process in the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

The pledge was signed by the CEOs of AstraZeneca, BioNTech, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna, Novavax, Pfizer and Sanofi.

The drugmakers promised to prioritize vaccine safety, conduct clinical trials scientifically and ethically, pursue a range of vaccine offerings and only submit treatments for FDA approval after they have maintained safety and efficacy through phase 3 testing.

"We believe this pledge will help ensure public confidence in the rigorous scientific and regulatory process by which COVID-19 vaccines are evaluated and may ultimately be approved," the drugmakers wrote.

Read the full pledge here.

