Rite Aid will give workers paid time off to vote Election Day

Rite Aid said Oct. 13 it is starting a paid time off program for all of its workers on Election Day.

For hourly workers, Rite Aid will provide up to two hours of paid time off to make sure every worker has time to cast a ballot without missing work.

For corporate employees, the company is instituting a policy to limit hours for meetings scheduled and provide flexible hours on Election Day.

Rite Aid says it is the first drugstore chain to announce a paid time off program for hourly associates. Stores will still remain open Election Day.

"At Rite Aid, we believe we have a responsibility to support the well-being of our communities and to encourage our associates to uphold their civic duties," said Rite Aid CEO Heyward Donigan. "This Election Day, we are taking steps to ensure that all of our associates can play their part in our democracy and exercise their right to vote."

