Pfizer to produce 120M courses of Paxlovid in 2022

Pfizer expects to produce at least 120 million courses of Paxlovid, its COVID-19 antiviral pill, in 2022, the drugmaker's CEO, Albert Bourla, PhD, said during a J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference session Jan. 10.

Dr. Bourla said the drugmaker will produce 30 million courses by the end of the second quarter, with 6 million to 7 million being produced by the end of the first quarter, according to a tweet from Rebecca Robbins, a reporter for The New York Times. Dr. Bourla said Pfizer will produce approximately 45 million courses for both the third and fourth quarters.

The estimates given by Dr. Bourla cover Pfizer's manufacturing for all global customers; only a fraction of the pills will go to the U.S.