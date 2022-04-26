Pfizer reports positive data for Lyme disease vaccine candidate

Pfizer and French biotech company Valneva reported their Lyme disease vaccine candidate works better in children than in adults.

In February, the drugmakers reported that the vaccine candidate was effective in adults after a three-dose series. Pfizer and Valneva also tested the vaccine in children ages 5-17, finding the vaccine was more immunogenic in adult trial participants, according to an April 26 news release.

The drugmakers will include pediatric participants in their phase 3 trial, which is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2022.