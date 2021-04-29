Moderna vaccine supply forecast: Up to 1B doses in 2021, up to 3B doses in 2022

Moderna said April 29 it is increasing the manufacturing capacity for its COVID-19 vaccine and expects to produce up to 3 billion doses in 2022.

The drugmaker said the 3 billion dose figure could change depending on how many lower-dose formulations are produced for booster shots and children's vaccinations. Currently, Moderna produces 100 microgram doses for its COVID-19 vaccine, but it could receive regulatory approval to manufacture 50 microgram doses.

Moderna is making investments that will double drug substance manufacturing at a Switzerland plant operated by its manufacturing partner Lonza, as well as more than double fill and finish and drug substance manufacturing at a Spain plant operated by its manufacturing partner Rovi. The drugmaker will also make investments that will increase drug substance manufacturing by 50 percent in its U.S. facilities.

The drugmaker also raised its 2021 manufacturing supply prediction to between 800 million and 1 billion doses.

