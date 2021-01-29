Moderna approves use of 860 vaccines stored at wrong temperature in Vermont

Moderna said the 860 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine that were stored at the wrong temperature at Springfield (Vt.) Hospital are viable for use, the Vermont Department of Health announced Jan. 28.

The CDC says Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine should be stored in a refrigerator between 35.5 and 36.5 degrees Fahrenheit. An official from Vermont's health department said during a Jan. 27 news conference that Springfield Hospital stored 860 doses at about 48 degrees Fahrenheit.

Springfield Hospital canceled a Jan. 27 vaccination clinic, saying the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution when a discrepancy in the monitoring equipment used to record the temperature of the vaccine was discovered."

Since the amount of doses stored at the wrong temperature was so large and the public is in critical need of COVID-19 vaccinations, Vermont and Springfield Hospital officials worked with Moderna to comprehensively review if the doses in question could be viable for administration. The drugmaker determined none of the doses were adversely affected by the temperature inconsistencies, and they can be safely administered.

The Vermont Department of Health will conduct a site visit to Springfield Hospital Jan. 19 to investigate the storage concerns.

More articles on pharmacy:

No need for new vaccine against virus variants, Pfizer says

US drug prices 256% higher than other countries, study shows

Northwell Health launches trial testing antacid drug as potential COVID-19 treatment

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.