GSK's consumer healthcare company to be named Haleon

GlaxoSmithKline announced that its consumer healthcare company will be a standalone business named Haleon.

For the past eight years, GSK had been working toward the creation of an independent healthcare company, according to a Feb. 22 press release. Now, with the development of Haleon, that ambition is becoming a reality.

Six things to know about Haleon:

1. In June 2021, GSK announced its intent to demerge its consumer health unit from its pharmaceutical business.

2. Brands that will fall under Haleon will include Sensodyne toothpaste, Voltaren arthritis cream, Advil, Panadol, Excedrin, Centrum multivitamin, Tums, ChapStick, Nicorette and Nexium, according to Forbes.

3. The company will be deployed in 100 markets around the world.

4. Haleon is on track to be launched in mid-2022.

5. Haleon's brand identity was developed with employees, healthcare practitioners and consumers.

6. Haleon will also have a new logo, stepping away from GSK's bright orange and embracing a black and green style, Forbes reported.