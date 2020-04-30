CVS, Piedmont Healthcare join to free up hospital beds in Georgia

Coram, CVS Health's infusion care business, is working with Piedmont Healthcare in Georgia to free up hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

Coram is expanding its telehealth services to allow IV-therapy patients to be transferred from hospitals to in-home care settings. This would free up hospital beds for COVID-19 patients and reduce IV-therapy patients' risk of contracting the virus.

"In states like Georgia, ensuring the ability of hospital and health systems to handle potential surges of COVID-19 patients has become a critical factor in assessing stay-at-home orders and reopening local economies," CVS Health said.

Coram also recently worked with UCLA Health to free up hospital beds in California.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Top 15 specialty pharmacies by revenue

CVS to offer self-swab COVID-19 tests at 1,000 pharmacies

Walgreens to add COVID-19 testing sites in 49 states

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.