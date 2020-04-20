CVS, UCLA Health unite to free hospital beds for COVID-19 patients

CVS Health is working with UCLA Health to move stable patients from hospitals to home care to make hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients.

Coram, a CVS Health branch that provides infusion therapy services, is expanding its capacity to treat more patients in home-based settings with the goal of freeing up 50,000 hospital beds in California, the company said April 17.

Coram will move stable patients with a range of illnesses to home care. The company has specialized nurses to care for patients moved to home care through daily visits, monitoring, education and medication administration.

"Amid this unprecedented public health challenge, home can be the safest place for patients recovering from a range of illnesses and can also help minimize their risk of contracting COVID-19," said Sree Chaguturu, MD, chief medical officer of CVS Caremark and CVS Specialty.

Coram said its goal is to scale the program nationwide after testing it out in California, focusing on areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Read the full news release here.

