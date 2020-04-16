Relief fund started for pharmacy employees affected by COVID-19

A Pharmacy Employee Relief Fund has been launched to support pharmacy professionals facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund will support pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and other pharmacy employees who work in retail, long-term care, hospital and direct-to-home pharmacies.

Eligible employees are those facing financial hardship due to illness, quarantine, business closure or school closure.

Parata Systems, which launched the fund, and Comprehensive Pharmacy Services have each committed $100,000 and pledged to donate more when the fund exceeds $10 million.

Donations to the fund can be made by visiting parata.com/relief and clicking on the "Be a Donor" button.

