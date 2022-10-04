AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy reaccredited for specialty pharmacy services

Walgreens' specialty and home delivery pharmacy business, AllianceRx, gained reaccreditation Oct. 4 for its specialty services.

The Accreditation Commission for Health Care renews accreditation every three years, making AllianceRx's renewal effective until Sept. 15, 2025.

"AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy has always placed patient care in the highest regard," Jodi Sibell, RN, director of accreditation and document management at AllianceRx Walgreens, said in a news release. "Achieving reaccreditation reaffirms our team members' dedication to providing the highest standards of care for our patients."

The Utilization Review Accreditation Commission and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy have also accredited AllianceRx for its business.