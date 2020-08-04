A 2020 timeline of CVS business moves
This year, CVS has made a handful of changes to its leadership, launched a countrywide COVID-19 testing program, recruited tens of thousands of new employees to help its pandemic response and launched several new service options, such as contactless payment.
A timeline of some of its key business moves:
Jan. 15: CVS to add 600 HealthHUBs, link them to lower Aetna copays
CVS Health announces plans to add 600 HealthHUB locations by the end of the year and offer low to zero copayments for Aetna members.
Jan. 29: CVS launches program with zero out-of-pocket costs for insulin
CVS Caremark, the pharmacy benefit unit of CVS Health, launches a program that eliminates out-of-pocket costs for diabetes drugs and insulin for its members.
Feb. 3: CVS Health drops 3 board seats
CVS Health drops three directors from its 16-member board, including former Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini.
Feb. 12: CVS shakes up leadership team
CVS Health announces four changes to its executive leadership team.
March 10: CVS to acquire St. Louis grocery chain's pharmacy business
CVS Pharmacy acquires all 110 of St. Louis-based grocery store chain Schnucks' retail and specialty pharmacies.
March 13: CVS, Walgreens plan to test for COVID-19 in parking lots
Both Walgreens and CVS say they plan to conduct COVID-19 tests in parking lots outside their stores.
March 18: CVS sent staff false information on how to protect against the coronavirus
CVS mistakenly sends inaccurate information to its staff about how to protect against the coronavirus.
March 19: CVS clarifies policies after 4,000+ workers petition for sick pay, protective gear
CVS Health issues a statement clarifying its workplace policies a few days after more than 4,000 employees sign a petition demanding paid sick leave and protective gear.
March 23: CVS Health recruiting 50,000 workers amid COVID-19 pandemic
CVS Health says it will recruit 50,000 full-time and part-time employees across the country to keep up with increased demand for its services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
April 29: CVS MinuteClinic launches virtual visits in DC, 33 states
CVS rolls out telehealth services through its retail MinuteClinic.
May 4: CVS says it will boost access to mental health services
CVS Health says it will increase access to mental health services to help flatten "the second curve" of the COVID-19 pandemic.
May 6: CVS reports 8% revenue increase during first quarter, spike in pharmacy sales
CVS Health reports a 9 percent increase in sales during the first quarter as customers stock up on supplies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
May 29: CVS to deliver prescriptions via self-driving cars
CVS tests prescription delivery using self-driving vehicles in a partnership with Nuro, a technology company based in Mountain View, Calif.
June 19: CVS to open Aetna office, hire 500
CVS Health says it will build a new office in Arizona as it expands its Aetna One Advocate care management program.
June 24: CVS to sell employers, universities COVID-19 testing program
CVS Health says it will sell a program to employers and universities called Return Ready, which offers diagnostic testing to help them return to work and school safely.
June 30: CVS Health reportedly launching a GPO called Zinc
CVS Health said it plans to launch a group purchasing organization for its pharmacy benefit manager business.
July 15: CVS Health launches campaign to encourage primary care during pandemic
CVS Health launches a campaign called "Time for Care" to encourage Americans to seek primary care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
July 31: CVS launches contactless payment program
As companies worldwide implement new infection controls to ensure safe operations amid the pandemic, retail pharma giant CVS becomes the first national retailer to offer contactless Venmo and PayPal technology at checkout registers.
