A 2020 timeline of CVS business moves

This year, CVS has made a handful of changes to its leadership, launched a countrywide COVID-19 testing program, recruited tens of thousands of new employees to help its pandemic response and launched several new service options, such as contactless payment.

A timeline of some of its key business moves:

Jan. 15: CVS to add 600 HealthHUBs, link them to lower Aetna copays

CVS Health announces plans to add 600 HealthHUB locations by the end of the year and offer low to zero copayments for Aetna members.

Jan. 29: CVS launches program with zero out-of-pocket costs for insulin

CVS Caremark, the pharmacy benefit unit of CVS Health, launches a program that eliminates out-of-pocket costs for diabetes drugs and insulin for its members.

Feb. 3: CVS Health drops 3 board seats

CVS Health drops three directors from its 16-member board, including former Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini.

Feb. 12: CVS shakes up leadership team

CVS Health announces four changes to its executive leadership team.

March 10: CVS to acquire St. Louis grocery chain's pharmacy business

CVS Pharmacy acquires all 110 of St. Louis-based grocery store chain Schnucks' retail and specialty pharmacies.

March 13: CVS, Walgreens plan to test for COVID-19 in parking lots

Both Walgreens and CVS say they plan to conduct COVID-19 tests in parking lots outside their stores.

March 18: CVS sent staff false information on how to protect against the coronavirus

CVS mistakenly sends inaccurate information to its staff about how to protect against the coronavirus.

March 19: CVS clarifies policies after 4,000+ workers petition for sick pay, protective gear

CVS Health issues a statement clarifying its workplace policies a few days after more than 4,000 employees sign a petition demanding paid sick leave and protective gear.

March 23: CVS Health recruiting 50,000 workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

CVS Health says it will recruit 50,000 full-time and part-time employees across the country to keep up with increased demand for its services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

April 29: CVS MinuteClinic launches virtual visits in DC, 33 states

CVS rolls out telehealth services through its retail MinuteClinic.

May 4: CVS says it will boost access to mental health services

CVS Health says it will increase access to mental health services to help flatten "the second curve" of the COVID-19 pandemic.

May 6: CVS reports 8% revenue increase during first quarter, spike in pharmacy sales

CVS Health reports a 9 percent increase in sales during the first quarter as customers stock up on supplies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

May 29: CVS to deliver prescriptions via self-driving cars

CVS tests prescription delivery using self-driving vehicles in a partnership with Nuro, a technology company based in Mountain View, Calif.

June 19: CVS to open Aetna office, hire 500

CVS Health says it will build a new office in Arizona as it expands its Aetna One Advocate care management program.

June 24: CVS to sell employers, universities COVID-19 testing program

CVS Health says it will sell a program to employers and universities called Return Ready, which offers diagnostic testing to help them return to work and school safely.

June 30: CVS Health reportedly launching a GPO called Zinc

CVS Health said it plans to launch a group purchasing organization for its pharmacy benefit manager business.

July 15: CVS Health launches campaign to encourage primary care during pandemic

CVS Health launches a campaign called "Time for Care" to encourage Americans to seek primary care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

July 31: CVS launches contactless payment program

As companies worldwide implement new infection controls to ensure safe operations amid the pandemic, retail pharma giant CVS becomes the first national retailer to offer contactless Venmo and PayPal technology at checkout registers.

