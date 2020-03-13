CVS, Walgreens plan to test for COVID-19 in parking lots

Both Walgreens and CVS said March 13 they plan to conduct COVID-19 tests in parking lots outside of their stores.

Both pharmacy chains said they're working with CMS and the CDC to help increase the frequency of testing for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

CVS said it is still working out details on the number of tests it will have and where it will conduct them, but the company expects it to happen in parking lots and not inside stores. It said that people being tested won't have to leave their cars.

Walgreens said it will create space at select locations outside stores and have non-Walgreens health personnel administer COVID-19 tests. It said it will announce testing locations and times at a later date.

