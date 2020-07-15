CVS Health launches campaign to encourage primary care during pandemic

CVS Health said July 15 it is launching a campaign called "Time for Care" to encourage Americans to seek primary care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While physical distancing is still an essential component of preventing the spread of COVID-19, it's critical for people to continue prioritizing healthcare needs, CVS said.

The campaign includes a national TV ad as well as a microsite, digital content and information for Aetna members that address concerns for people with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.

To help design the campaign, Aetna and a data intelligence firm called Morning Consult conducted a survey of 4,400 Americans, in which nearly 60 percent of respondents said they've canceled or delayed healthcare appointments since the pandemic began due to concerns about COVID-19 exposure.

Half of respondents said they're concerned the pandemic has negatively affected their own health or the health of someone in their household. Fifty percent of pregnant mothers said they aren't confident their primary care physicians have put the necessary measures in place to prevent COVID-19 spread.

"Now is the time to reevaluate both our physical and mental health needs, not only for our families, but for ourselves. We all need to find ways to actively and safely reconnect with healthcare providers and encourage loved ones to do the same," Garth Graham, MD, chief community health officer for CVS Health said.

