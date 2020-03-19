CVS clarifies policies after 4,000+ workers petition for sick pay, protective gear

CVS Health issued a statement to clarify its workplace policies after more than 4,000 employees signed a petition this week demanding paid sick leave and protective gear, according to Business Insider.

Lisa Bisaccia, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at CVS, said in a news release issued March 18 that employees who are quarantined for exposure to COVID-19 or diagnosed with the disease will get 14 days of paid sick leave.

In addition, CVS employees can now request time off to care for family members who are diagnosed with COVID-19.

CVS Health issued the workplace policy news release after a CVS pharmacy technician started a petition on Change.org asking CVS for paid sick leave and protective gear. As of 8:50 a.m. CDT March 19, more than 4,000 employees had signed the petition.

"Our goal is to have updated paid sick leave policies that will ensure workers get paid for sick days and for caring for sick family in the mist [sic] of COVID-19. At the very minimum, CVS should provide a crisis rate for workers still reporting to work and have protective gear (gloves, masks) and enough cleaning supplies for employees," the petition states.

Though the policy clarification from CVS Health addresses paid sick leave and time off, it didn't address the request for protective gear or a crisis rate of pay.

A spokesperson for CVS told Business Insider that the sick leave and time-off policies were implemented Feb. 3, though no public announcement was made at the time.

The spokesperson added that the company is following the CDC's guidance and providing personal protective equipment to healthcare workers who might be treating people who have COVID-19.

More articles on pharmacy:

CVS sent staff false information on how to protect against the coronavirus

Blood sample shortages slowing development of coronavirus treatments

Rite Aid to rebrand pharmacy benefit company as 'Elixir'

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.