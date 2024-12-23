7 drugs now in shortage

After the FDA reaffirmed the end of Zepbound's two-year shortage, drug companies have announced shortages for 32 presentations of seven medications.

Here are seven new shortages, according to drug supply databases from the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Editor's note: The drugs are listed in alphabetical order.

Adalimumab-Adbm injection: Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals discontinued two Cyltezo injection kits, the FDA said Dec. 10. The medication, a Humira biosimilar, is approved for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease and other conditions.

Anticoagulant citrate dextrose formula A (ACD-A): No presentations available of ACD-A, which is used in extracorporeal blood processing, are available, the ASHP said Dec. 11. A Fresenius Kabi presentation is in shortage because it was manufactured by Baxter's North Carolina facility that a hurricane damaged in late September. More supply is expected in early January.

Dextrose monohydrate 5% injection: Hospira has limited availability of the parenteral fluids because of high demand, the FDA said Dec. 13. The company predicts three presentations to return to normal supply levels by the end of 2024.

Epinephrine bitartrate, lidocaine hydrochloride injection: Eight of Hospira's presentations are unavailable. Recovery of this company's shortage is expected between March and September, depending on the product.

Lidocaine hydrochloride injection: Two presentations are in limited availability and another two are unavailable. Hospira said the anesthetic supply could rebound between March 2025 and December 2026, depending on the product.

Methylprednisolone acetate injection: In an ongoing shortage since 2021, Pfizer shared revised updates with the FDA. Three presentations of the medicine, which treats inflammation, are in short supply until March due to high demand.

Morphine sulfate extended-release tablets: As of Dec. 12, eight presentations of the painkiller medication are on back order and 16 are available. Rhodes Pharmaceuticals, Major Pharmaceuticals and Teva Pharmaceuticals said they expect more supply to be available between late December and early January. The ASHP said Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals refuses to provide availability information.

Sterile water injection: Five Hospira presentations are in limited availability due to shipping delays, the FDA reported Dec. 13. Four of the shortages are expected to resolve by the end of 2024, and another shortage is predicted to recover in March.