Nation's largest supplier of IV solutions temporarily closes amid Helene

Baxter International temporarily closed its North Cove facility in Marion, N.C., due to severe flooding from Hurricane Helene.

The medtech company is currently assessing the extent of the damage and coordinating with local, state and federal officials to implement a plan to resume operations, according to a Sept. 29 news release from the company.

The North Cove site, the largest manufacturer of these solutions in the U.S which primarily manufactures intravenous and peritoneal dialysis solutions, experienced flooding after a levee breach. Baxter had previously activated a hurricane preparedness plan, evacuating employees and securing its inventory.

The company is currently communicating with customers to manage inventory and minimize disruptions. Baxter also said it aims to provide further updates and an estimate for resuming production in its upcoming third-quarter earnings announcement.