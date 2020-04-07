10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Franklin Community Health Network (Farmington, Maine) seeks a pharmacy director.



Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health seeks a pharmacy director.



Mahaska Health (Oskaloosa, Iowa) seeks a pharmacy director.



Northwell Health (New York City) seeks a pharmacy operations supervisor.



Springfield (Vt.) Medical Care Systems seeks a pharmacy director.



Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy services director.



UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco) seeks a pharmacy operations supervisor.



UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy manager.



UW Health (Madison, Wis.) seeks a senior director of pharmacy services.



WVU Healthcare (Morgantown, W.V.) seeks a pharmacy director.

