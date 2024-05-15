Mount Sinai hospital opens $2M epilepsy monitoring unit

Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, N.Y., unveiled its two-bed, $2 million epilepsy monitoring unit May 15, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

The hospital, part of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System, has equipped the new service with advanced video-electroencephalogram diagnostic technology and digital video monitors.

Emergency department physicians correctly notice first-time nonmotor seizures only about 33% of the time, according to recent findings. These misses can cause delays in diagnosis and treatments since nonmotor seizures are commonly confused with anxiety or panic attacks, the researchers said.

To improve patient outcomes, South Nassau's new unit will be staffed by epileptologists, neuroradiologists, nurses, social workers and EEG technologists who will work to diagnose the cause, characteristics and location of patients' epileptic seizures.