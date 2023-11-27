Man escapes custody at Jefferson hospital

Police are searching for a man who escaped custody at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital on Nov. 27, according to ABC affiliate WPVI.

The man exited the Philadelphia hospital around 6 a.m. and fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

The man's identity has not been released, and it is not clear why he was brought to the hospital. He is wanted for multiple warrants in New York, police said.

Police described the man as in his 50s with brown hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a hospital gown or hospital shirt. Authorities also said the man is unhoused and does not have a current address.

Becker's has reported on at least seven other in-custody hospital escapes since early August. While custodial officers escorting prisoners to hospitals are primarily responsible for ensuring they remain safe and in custody, hospital police and security officers can take steps to mitigate the risk of escapes, experts have said.