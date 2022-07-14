Man dies after shooting himself at Florida hospital

A man died after shooting himself in the head at South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City on July 12, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Hospital staff called 911 just before noon July 12 to report a man walked into the emergency department and revealed a firearm before shooting himself, according to a statement from the Plant City Police Department. The man was brought to a hospital room for treatment, but he died of his injuries, according to the report.



Police said no hospital staff, visitors or other patients were injured, and the investigation is ongoing, according to WTSP.