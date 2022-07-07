Man charged with shooting into Florida hospital

Police have charged a suspect with firing into the fourth-floor window of Broward Health Coral Springs (Fla.) hospital from his car, CBS Miami reported July 7.

Sami Qureshi, 54, is charged with one count of shooting into an occupied building and one count of introduction or removal of certain articles.

Four bullets were fired into the hospital's window July 2 at 11:55 a.m., Coral Springs police said. Detectives said they used surveillance video to identify Mr. Qureshi and social media videos he posted showed him shooting at different buildings throughout Broward County. In one video posted on the CBS Miami site, Mr. Qureshi allegedly is seen firing at the hospital from his vehicle.

The Coral Springs Police Department said additional charges are pending as the investigation continues, CBS Miami reported.