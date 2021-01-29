Leapfrog launches national effort to prevent diagnostic errors

The Leapfrog Group is launching a national program to publicly report hospitals that are preventing harm from diagnostic errors, the organization said Jan. 28.

Leapfrog developed the program, called Recognizing Excellence in Diagnosis, with the Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine. The initiative is funded by a two-year, $1.2 million grant from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.

In the program's first year, Leapfrog and the society will convene a group of experts to identify diagnosis best practices and create a road map for healthcare organizations.

In year two, Leapfrog will pilot a national survey and collect data from up to 100 hospitals and health systems about their adoption of the best practices.

