Florida hospital loses organ meant for biopsy, patient says

A patient who recently had his gallbladder removed at Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital, part of Baptist Health, says the hospital lost the organ, Boca News Now reported July 21.

Josh Weiser, a 36-year-old Boca Raton resident, has a history of benign tumors in his leg. On July 8, Mr. Weiser had his gallbladder removed due to a suspicious polyp on the organ. The next day, he received a call from the hospital's risk management department.

"They told me they lost my gallbladder," Mr. Weiser told the news outlet, "and I can't have pathology because they lost the organ." The hospital employee who called to inform Mr. Weiser about the incident called it a "human error," he said.

A spokesperson for the hospital told the news outlet he could not discuss the incident "due to laws protecting patient privacy."

"We are not able to comment on patient care matters," Michael Maucker, hospital spokesperson, told Boca News Now.

Mr. Weiser has filed a grievance with the state's agency for healthcare administration.



Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to Boca Raton Regional Hospital and will update the report as more information becomes available.