Escapee patient at Oregon State Hospital apprehended

A patient at Oregon State Hospital in Salem, who was awaiting felony charges and escaped his restraints, was apprehended Sept. 1, NBC affiliate KGW reported.

According to the news outlet, while en route to the hospital, the suspect, Christopher Lee Pray, was not in restraints and was able to overpower the driver of the transport van to make his escape Aug. 30.

Authorities received information Sept. 1 about a possible dead body in a pond, but when authorities arrived they found the suspect still alive and stuck up to his neck in mud. They were able to safely extract him and took him back into custody.