7 most common sentinel events this year

Care management incidents were the most common type of sentinel event reported in the first half of 2020, according to data The Joint Commission released Aug. 12.

The commission defines a sentinel event as a patient safety event that results in death, permanent harm, severe temporary harm or intervention required to sustain life.

It reviewed 437 reports of sentinel events in the first six months of the year, 85 percent of which were voluntarily reported to the accrediting body.

Despite clinical and operational challenges brought on by the pandemic, the 437 events are comparable to the number of events reported in the first half of 2019.

In the first six months of 2020, sentinel events were most frequently reported in the following categories:

Care management — 165 reported events



Surgical or invasive procedures — 131



Unassigned events at the time of the report — 46



Suicide — 41



Protection events — 38



Environment events — 12



Product or device — 4

To learn more, click here.

More articles on patient safety & outcomes:

COVID-19 survivors identify 98 lingering effects

1 in 3 patients may have neurological issues after COVID-19, experts say

Case report details first use of laser therapy for COVID-19

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.