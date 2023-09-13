$30K reward offered for DC hospital escapee

Authorities are offering $30,000 for information leading to the arrest of Christopher Haynes, a homicide suspect who escaped custody at George Washington University Hospital on Sept. 6, according to ABC News.

Mr. Haynes, 30, was brought to the hospital in Washington, D.C., after complaining of a preexisting ankle injury. Police said Mr. Haynes escaped custody in the hospital's emergency department after physically assaulting an officer who was attempting to cuff one of his hands to a gurney. He fled the hospital with a handcuff still attached to one wrist.

State and federal agencies are collaborating in the search effort.

George Washington University Hospital remained fully operational after the incident and is "coordinating with local authorities and monitoring the situation," a spokesperson told The Washington Post.