1 patient dead in stabbing at Las Vegas hospital

A patient at University Medical Center in Las Vegas stabbed two other patients July 23, killing one, according to police.

The incident occured in a secured area at the hospital where psychiatric patients are treated, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said, according to KVVU. The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, allegedly entered the room of another patient, who was in soft restraints, and fatally stabbed him.

The suspect then went into the hallway and stabbed a second patient, who was able to get up from a gurney to run away, according to police.

Corrections officers who were at the hospital on an unrelated assignment responded and took the suspect into custody, according to KSNV.

It is unclear how the suspect obtained the knife. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

"UMC is working diligently alongside the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to support its investigation into the tragic incident that took place early this morning in UMC's Adult Emergency Department," UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling said in a statement shared with Becker's Hospital Review. "Our entire team feels the weight of this tragedy, and words cannot express the profound sympathy we feel for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one following this senseless act of violence. Across the nation, we have seen a recent wave of violence, and unfortunately our community is not immune to this dangerous epidemic."

Mr. Van Houweling said there is a need for more mental health services in southern Nevada, including psychiatric emergency rooms.

"With few of these specialized facilities in our community, behavioral health patients are frequently transported to acute care hospitals like UMC solely to receive medical clearance," Mr. Van Houweling said. "In many cases, acute care hospitals are not the correct setting for behavioral health patients. Unfortunately, every hospital in Southern Nevada faces similar challenges, as we all care for a growing number of patients with acute mental health needs."