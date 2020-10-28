Tennessee hospital to reopen after 6 years

Haywood Park Community Hospital in Brownsville, Tenn., is reopening after shutting down in 2014, according to TV station WREG.

The rural hospital is being reopened by Braden Health, which operates a network of hospitals across the U.S. The company said reopening Haywood Park Community Hospital is going to take an investment of about $6 million, according to TV station WBBJ.

The hospital is slated to reopen in October 2021.

Haywood Park Community Hospital is one of 14 rural hospitals in Tennessee to close since 2012, according to the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research. It will be the first rural hospital in the state to reopen, according to WBBJ.



