California hospital to close pediatric ICU in December

Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based Los Robles Regional Medical Center will close its 4-year-old pediatric intensive care unit in December, according to the Thousand Oaks Acorn.

The hospital, owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, cited a decline in demand as the reason for the closure.

The hospital will continue to offer pediatric inpatient care, surgeries, cardiology care and respiratory care, according to the report.

"We are confident that we can continue to provide high-quality, comprehensive pediatric inpatient care while utilizing advanced tertiary centers for more complex pediatric care," a hospital spokesperson told the newspaper.

