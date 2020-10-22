Chicago area slated to lose 14th hospital in 20 years

Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago is scheduled to close next year, and it will be the 14th hospital in the Chicago area to close since 2000, according to an analysis by ABC7 Chicago.

Thirteen hospitals in Cook County (Ill.) have closed over the past 20 years. That's about 22 percent of the county's hospitals, according to the analysis, which cited information from the Illinois Health and Hospital Association.

Eight of the 13 hospitals were in Chicago, and the other five were in the suburbs of Oak Forest, Des Plaines, Chicago Heights, Blue Island and Melrose Park, Ill.

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, which owns Mercy Hospital and Medical Center, tried for 18 months to sell the hospital or find it a partner before deciding to shut it down.

