Intermountain children's hospital postpones electives over flood damage

Flood damage prompted Intermountain Healthcare's Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City to postpone elective surgeries and procedures scheduled for Aug. 2, local news station KJZZ reported.

Strong storms blew through the state Aug. 1, resulting in torrential rainfall, according to the report.

Primary Children's said the west side of the hospital experienced the majority of the flood damage. Some patients in the west side of the building were moved to unaffected parts of the hospital. No injuries were reported.

Officials attributed the flooding to overwhelmed and temporary roof drains that are in place amid construction.



The hospital is still accepting new patients, although some may be sent to other hospitals while the flooding is addressed.

