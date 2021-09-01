CHS to end inpatient, surgical care at Pennsylvania hospital Sept. 17

Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock, Pa., owned by Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, will end surgical and acute inpatient care Sept. 17, but the hospital will continue to offer emergency and outpatient services.

The 48-bed hospital's leaders will work with medical staff, patients and first responders to ensure a smooth transition of care when surgical services and acute inpatient care end, according to an Aug. 30 news release.

Tyler Memorial Hospital, which operates as part of the Commonwealth Health network, was slated to close its emergency department Oct. 23, according to a notice filed with the state in July. Hospital leaders, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and elected officials worked together to develop a plan for the hospital to keep emergency department services.

"Emergency medicine is a vital component of the health care continuum and we're pleased to sustain access locally," Mark Mitchell, board chair at Tyler Memorial Hospital, said in an Aug. 30 news release. "Timely medical care in the event of an emergency such as heart attack or stroke is needed to support the best possible outcomes."

On Oct. 1, Tyler Memorial Hospital will begin operating as a campus of Regional Hospital of Scranton (Pa.), which is also part of Commonwealth Health.