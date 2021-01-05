California hospital reopens after more than 2 years

Community Hospital Long Beach (Calif.) reopened Jan. 4 after closing in 2018, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The hospital closed in July 2018 after it was found to be on an active earthquake fault. City officials said the building now meets all seismic requirements, according to the report.

The hospital will have 11 intensive care unit beds and space for 40 other patients, but COVID-19 patients will not be admitted.

"With hospitals across our city and state at capacity, this reopening is critical for the safety and care of our community," Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said, according to the report. "Community Hospital is a local institution and I'm incredibly grateful to our hospital partners and the state for getting it open. We expect the hospital reopening to have an immediate impact on local capacity and our ability to save lives."

The hospital is set to open an emergency department in March.

More articles on patient flow:

Los Angeles paramedics told not to transport patients with little chance of survival

1 in 4 children visited an urgent care, retail clinic in 2019

Steward closes maternity ward at Ohio hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.