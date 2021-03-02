1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Houston medical office

A man fatally shot himself after shooting his wife March 1 inside a medical office in Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and was in stable condition on the evening of March 1, according to the Houston Chronicle. The suspect's name has not been released, and he was described by police as the woman's 64-year-old husband.

The shooting, described by police as a domestic violence incident, occurred shortly before 3 p.m. CST on the fourth floor of the medical office at 12121 Richmond Ave. The woman was shot once in her right arm and once in her chest. The suspect was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

The office where the shooting occurred is a private medical practice, and it is not affiliated with the hospital next door, HCA Houston Healthcare West, according to the Houston Chronicle.

