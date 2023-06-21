WVU receives $50M to expand cancer research

West Virginia University in Morgantown has received a $50 million investment from the state to expand its cancer research, according to a June 15 news release.

The state's investment comes in support of the university's goal to obtain a National Cancer Institute Designation, which would be a first for West Virginia. Right now, there are 71 NCI-designated cancer centers in 36 states and these centers represent the top 2 percent of cancer centers nationwide.

The funding was part of a bill passed by the West Virginia legislature and is to be put toward the university's comprehensive cancer research programs as well as supporting faculty and facilities, the release states.

Receiving an NCI designation would allow the university to further its research efforts and expand its reach to underserved populations affected by cancer throughout the state, and beyond.

"Our long-term vision includes building the infrastructure necessary for a new NCI-designated Cancer Institute in Morgantown and for our existing network of Cancer Institute sites across the state to become NCI designated to bring patients increased access to better treatments, public education, pioneering research, and national clinical trials," Albert Wright, Jr., WVU Health Sciences chancellor and executive dean said in a statement.