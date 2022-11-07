UPMC partners with physician to offer cancer services in Croatia

Pittsburgh-based UPMC is partnering with Dragan Primorac, MD, PhD, a physician and professor in Croatia, to open the first of many cancer centers in the country.

The center is expected to offer stereotactic radiosurgery, image-guided radiation therapy and intensity-modulated radiation therapy, as well as medical oncology and screening, according to a release shared with Becker's.

The Croatian center will be integrated into the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, one of the largest cancer networks in the United States, according to the release. It will also partner with UPMC's other European locations in Italy and Ireland.

"By combining UPMC's decades of international cancer experience with Professor Primorac's track record as a successful health care leader, educator and founder of the most innovative private hospital in Croatia, we expect that our joint venture will positively impact the lives of patients and support the national health system’s goals for improving cancer prevention and treatment," Charles Bogosta, president of UPMC International, said.