Top 10 oncology stories in September

A former cancer center president being indicted in an antitrust conspiracy was Becker's most-read cancer story in September.

Here are the 10 most-read stories about oncology for the month, beginning with the most popular:

1. Former cancer center president indicted in antitrust conspiracy

2. CMS finalizes dialysis, cancer payment models: 5 things to know

3. Briefcase with 4,056 Moffitt Cancer Center patients' info stolen from physician's car: 4 things to know

4. How US News best hospitals for cancer care are improving patient outcomes

5. University of Virginia Health System to open $7M breast care center

6. A snapshot of the US oncology workforce: 5 things to know

7. The most exciting clinical developments in cancer care: 5 oncologists weigh in

8. University of Miami Health System cancer center receives $126M gift

9. Radiation oncology association pushes back on CMS payment model, calls for delay

10. 17 US cancer centers unite to survey pandemic's effects on cancer prevention, care

