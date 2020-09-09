Briefcase with 4,056 Moffitt Cancer Center patients' info stolen from physician's car: 4 things to know

A Moffitt Cancer Center physician reported two personal electronic storage drives and print outs of clinical schedules that contained information about thousands of patients were stolen from his car.



Four details:



1. The Tampa, Fla.-based cancer center said the physician reported a briefcase that included the patient information was stolen from his care in July. The health system launched an investigation into the incident to determine its scope.



2. The incident exposed health and demographic information of around 4,000 patients.



3. Moffitt has not found indication that the information was viewed or misused, but the information on the storage devices was not encrypted and could have been viewed by an unauthorized individual. The potentially exposed information includes names, birth dates and medical record numbers.



4. The briefcase stolen from the physician's car also contained information about some patients who received care at the Blood and Marrow Transplant Department.



